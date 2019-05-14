Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal The Name Of Her And Kanye West’s Newborn?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child into the world last week and fans are now speculating that she’s just subtley revealed his name on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated the safe delivery of her little boy – who she described as “perfect and chill” - by posting some throwback pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she wrote.

The most important thing about this entire paragraph was the addition of a teddy bear emoji at the end of the post, with some fans concluding that it’s a nod to their given name.

“Is the kid called bear????,” one person commented, as another said: “Is his name Teddy? Because I noticed the teddy bear emojis your using [sic]” and a third added: “Let me guess, his name is bear.”

The fact that Kim has used this particular emoji on more than one post about her newborn son is very suspicious, with most people agreeing that it’s highly likely the baby will be called Bear, Teddy, or Theodore.

There’s no knowing when Kim and Kanye will publicly reveal the full name of their son but we’re hoping for some kind of gold medal if we’ve guessed this right.