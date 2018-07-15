From Kim Kardashian To Katy Perry: 9 Celebrity Divorces That Will Put You Off Marriage For Life

Everyone knows that celebrities don’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to living out that “till death do us part” line but some marriages seem to fall apart more spectacularly than others.

From Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, these relationships resulted in messy AF divorces that could teach us all a thing or two about committing to the wrong person.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit the headlines after her whirlwind marriage to Kris Humphries came to a messy end after just seventy-two days. Their divorce was finalised in 2013, leaving Kim free to marry husband Kanye West the following year.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

As Kardashian-Jenner splits go, this ranks pretty highly on the disaster scale. Their separation centred around allegations of infidelity on Lamar’s part, made worse when he overdosed in a Nevada brothel following their split. After helping him get back on track, Khloe filed for divorce again in 2016.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The marriage that everyone thought would last a lifetime came to a close in 2016 after an alleged incident on a plane led to Angelina accusing her husband of getting physical with one of their children. The couple filed for divorce in the September of that year and Brangelina were officially dust.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

The pair had been trying to make it work for some time but officially divorced in 2017 following reports that Ben had embarked on an affair with the nanny of their three children. The pair have been spotted looking friendly in recent months, so it looks like they're keeping things civil.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner

The couple announced their separation in October 2013, with Caitlyn publicly coming out as transgender two years later. Although they initially had good words to say about each other, their friendship took a turn for the worse in the following months and years.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Religion was reportedly to blame for this split, with Katie being reluctant for their daughter Suri to follow some of the more intense Scientology doctrines. The pair split in 2012 and people are still intrigued by the behind-the-scenes drama that prompted their separation.

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds

He and Blake Lively might be single-handedly proving that love is alive in 2018, but Ryan’s marriage to Scarlett Johansson wasn’t quite as successful. The pair tied the knot in 2008 but went their separate ways just two years later in 2010.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Back in 2016, Amber announced her split from Johnny Depp after accusing him of physically abusing her. Their divorce was finalised six months later, and the actor agreed to pay Amber £5.5 million to settle the proceedings.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Despite getting married in an extravagant ceremony in India, the pair called it a day just over a year later. It’s been reported that Russell ended it over text due to the couple disagreeing on when they should've had children.