Khloe Kardashian Hits Out At Fans Pitting Her Against Sister Kim Kardashian

The trolls just won't stop comparing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:07

Khloe Kardashian has something to say about fans who keep pitting her against Kim Kardashian and she's pointed out that neither of the sisters want their stans to be picking fights with each other. 

People have compared the Kardashian gang since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered ten years ago, but it seems that Khloe is well and truly fed up with the fandom competition. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

While she isn't quite as responsive on social-media as she used to be, Khloe revealed that she still keeps up to date with what fans are discussing and that there are certain things she has to speak up about. 

“Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything," she wrote on Twitter. " “Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters. Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love!”

Khloe continued: “Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many."

After a fan responded by pointing out that Kylie Jenner fans are equally as competitive, Khloe replied: "Oh nooooo I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not."

Copyright [Getty]

A seperate fan chipped in: "I'm so glad you said this because literally my timeline is always a constant beef between fandoms and we should all be a fam and support you guys," to which Khloe replied that she "hates the beef" that goes down online.

Sounds like we should all stop trying to create drama out of literally nothing. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

