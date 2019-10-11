Kim Kardashian

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK

Christmas will be fun

Monday, December 9, 2019 - 10:21

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have threatened to fire Kourtney from their E! series after learning that she keeps certain parts of her life away from the cameras.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the duo confronted her over her reluctance to share every part of her day on the show. The whole thing kicked off when they spotted that she had a random hickey on her neck.

Getty

“My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private," the mum-of-three explained in a confessional. "I don't like to share about, you know, dating."

In Kim’s confessional, she complained: “Kourtney having a hickey is like, wild to me. I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone."

But didn’t pick either(and my closet is a mess)
View this post on Instagram

But didn’t pick either(and my closet is a mess)

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The sisters decided to follow her throughout the day, with Kim defending their decision to the camera: "I kind of feel like an a--hole following Kourtney, but early on we all made a pact to share our lives. That's our job.

“Kourt spends a lot of time off camera and won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy."

Getty

They later called Kourtney on the phone and implied they'd fire her unless she changes her ways. Kourtney insisted that she enjoys being on the series but is never going to compromise her personal boundaries to keep other people happy.

“My well-being is more important than the show," she pointed out. "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen."

It sounds like she's not for moving tbh.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Get To Know The Swoons
Get To Know: The Swoons
Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Are ‘Taking A Break’ From Their Relationship
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Were Pictured Spending Thanksgiving Together
Ariana Grande Spent Thanksgiving With Her Dad For The First Time In 18 Years

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
Kris Jenner Freaked Out After Spotting A Giant Anaconda In Kim Kardashian’s Backyard
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards
Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Were Laughed At On The Emmy Awards Stage
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Using Alice Marie Johnson to Sell Shapewear
Kim Kardashian’s Home Is Crawling With Tarantulas And The Images Are Petrifying
Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in July 2019
Justin Bieber Slams Trump As Kim Kardashian Tries to Free A$AP Rocky
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims She Removed Her Ribs to Achieve A Tiny Waist
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits

Trending Articles

Camila Cabello Just Revealed Why She Doesn't Kiss Shawn Mendes Onstage
Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test About The Tristan Thompson Scandal
People Think Justin Bieber Copied Shawn Mendes With His New Neck Tattoo
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Harry Styles ‘Will Interview Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner’ On The Late Late Show
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster on snow trip in December 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Videos Of Stormi Snowboarding
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom