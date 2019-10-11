Kim And Khloe Kardashian Have Threatened To Fire Kourtney From KUWTK

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have threatened to fire Kourtney from their E! series after learning that she keeps certain parts of her life away from the cameras.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the duo confronted her over her reluctance to share every part of her day on the show. The whole thing kicked off when they spotted that she had a random hickey on her neck.

“My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private," the mum-of-three explained in a confessional. "I don't like to share about, you know, dating."

In Kim’s confessional, she complained: “Kourtney having a hickey is like, wild to me. I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone."

The sisters decided to follow her throughout the day, with Kim defending their decision to the camera: "I kind of feel like an a--hole following Kourtney, but early on we all made a pact to share our lives. That's our job.

“Kourt spends a lot of time off camera and won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy."

They later called Kourtney on the phone and implied they'd fire her unless she changes her ways. Kourtney insisted that she enjoys being on the series but is never going to compromise her personal boundaries to keep other people happy.

“My well-being is more important than the show," she pointed out. "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen."

It sounds like she's not for moving tbh.