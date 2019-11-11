Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Had An Awkward Moment At The People’s Choice Awards

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a mega awkward moment on the E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars made an appearance at the ceremony and gave an interview to host Giuliana Rancic about what they've been up to. When she asked them to “break down” their looks, Kourtney couldn’t quite find the words to answer.

"I didn't plan this...," she began, before younger sister Kim butted in: “We're wearing KKW Diamonds. That's all that matters - I was saving you since you didn't know who you were wearing. That was my save..."

Kourtney insisted that she ~did~ know the name of the designer but was unsure of how to pronounce it on camera: "I do know, I just didn't know how to pronounce it,” she confirmed.

Fans were cringing at the awkward moment, with one person responding: "Kim always gotta be the centre of attention," while another said, "She LITERALLY was saying it💀 shut up Kim 😂.”

The gang ended up winning the award for Reality Show of 2019, with Kim addressing fans in her speech: "You guys have been there for us for 18 seasons, we're almost done with season 18.

“You've seen so many evolutions and growth and transformations from all of us, personally, professionally, and we're just so glad that we're still entertaining, 18 seasons later, so thank you."

Sisters are all the same tbh.