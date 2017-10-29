Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Kardashians Kim and Kourtney may well have won Halloween - by wearing completely iconic outfits.

The reality star sisters channelled their inner music legends to transform into Madonna and Michael Jackson respectively.

The ladies decided to dress up as the Material Girl and the King Of Pop as they were at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Kim looked dazzling as she dressed in a shimmering dress, diamonds and fur shawl - and completed her transformation by donning a blonde wig.

Kourtney looked impressive as she turned into the late Michael - wearing a white shirt, white military jacket, leather trousers and added a gold belt and some black gloves.

The sisters shared videos showing themselves laughing and joking and having an overall great time as they played dress up together.

Madonna and MJ famously dating briefly in the early ‘90s - with Madge opening up about her failed romance with the star in a recent installment of Carpool Karaoke.

Revealing she had kissed MJ back in the day when James Corden asked if they had made out, Madonna gushed: "Of course baby, I've been around. I haven't had the chance to talk about it, no one ever asks me.”

The Queen of Pop also said that Michael had been nervous - but she had coaxed him into kissing her with the help of some Chardonnay.

