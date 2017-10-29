Kim Kardashian

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Kim and Kourt transformed into Madonna and MJ

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 12:53

Kardashians Kim and Kourtney may well have won Halloween - by wearing completely iconic outfits.

The reality star sisters channelled their inner music legends to transform into Madonna and Michael Jackson respectively.

Want to know about some reality star pregnancies? Check out these Reality Star Pregnancies We Didn’t See Coming!

The ladies decided to dress up as the Material Girl and the King Of Pop as they were at the 1991 Academy Awards.

Kim looked dazzling as she dressed in a shimmering dress, diamonds and fur shawl - and completed her transformation by donning a blonde wig.

Instagram

Kourtney looked impressive as she turned into the late Michael - wearing a white shirt, white military jacket, leather trousers and added a gold belt and some black gloves.

The sisters shared videos showing themselves laughing and joking and having an overall great time as they played dress up together.

Instagram

Madonna and MJ famously dating briefly in the early ‘90s - with Madge opening up about her failed romance with the star in a recent installment of Carpool Karaoke.

Revealing she had kissed MJ back in the day when James Corden asked if they had made out, Madonna gushed: "Of course baby, I've been around. I haven't had the chance to talk about it, no one ever asks me.”

Instagram

The Queen of Pop also said that Michael had been nervous - but she had coaxed him into kissing her with the help of some Chardonnay.

What do you think of Kim and Kourtney's costumes? Tweet us @MTVUK

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt's Vomit-Filled Halloween Weekend Sounds Absolutely Hellish

Kylie Jenner Is Unleashing TEN New Lip Glosses And Everybody Can't Wait

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Claims He Telepathically Knows What Cheryl Is Thinking

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Looks Like The Cast Of Riverdale Had A Really Wild Halloween Night Out

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Celebrity

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Kim Kardashian and been targeted by a thief once again
Celebrity

There’s Been A Break In At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Home

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Noticeably Absent From Kardashian Christmas Special Group Pics

Kim Kardashian Says Selfies Are Over And We’re Distraught

Dramatic Celeb Hair Transformations That’ll Make You Want To Switch Up Your Own

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off At THOSE Super Unflattering Bikini Pics In New KUWTK

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Kim Kardashian Finally Confirms She's Expecting Third Baby With Kanye West

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’