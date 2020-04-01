Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production

Kim Kardashian revealed that her vicious fight with Kourtney caused production on their E! show to shut down for a week.

The sisters clashed during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in what proved to be the most explosive argument in the show’s history. For the first time, Kim has now opened up about how intense their scrap was behind-the-scenes.

Getty

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: Home Edition, she explained: “‘It was pretty intense. I feel it was a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn’t want to film anymore.

“When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried. And was like, “Who are you guys? Like what is going on?” Kourtney and I are obviously fine now, but we shut down production for a week after that.

E!

“I think everybody was really shook for a minute, and just was like “this isn’t our type of show, what’s happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

“But you know, that happened, and I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see, I was bleeding.”

Kim added: “It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it, and she’s made the decision to take time off now, and I think she really needs it and I think that will be so much better for her.”

Never a dull moment.