Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been at the online quizzes and has just found out that actually, she's more of a Chrissy Teigen than a Kim Kardashian after all.

The Kardashian must have been having a good old scroll last night that landed her deep in the depths of the internet when she stumbled across the quiz. Hey, we've all been there.

Kim clearly found the whole thing pretty funny and decided to @ the quiz to Chrissy, asking whether the pair should take it just for the bants.

Curiosity got the better of Kimmy because she went ahead and took the test before Chrissy had even replied. That's when she found out her whole life has been a straight-up lie, because she is actually more John Legend's wife than Kanye's.

Are You More Kim Kardashian Or Chrissy Teigen? -Hey @chrissyteigen Should we take this quiz? https://t.co/gVEO3WXx9F — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 20, 2017

We don't really know how to handle this information going forward because the results are obviously the epitome of scientific precision and we just feel a bit cheated tbh.

Meanwhile, Chrissy's still yet to take the test, or even respond for that matter.

