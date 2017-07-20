Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

She's as into online quizzes as the rest of us.

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:41

Kim Kardashian has been at the online quizzes and has just found out that actually, she's more of a Chrissy Teigen than a Kim Kardashian after all. 

 The Kardashian must have been having a good old scroll last night that landed her deep in the depths of the internet when she stumbled across the quiz. Hey, we've all been there.

Kim clearly found the whole thing pretty funny and decided to @ the quiz to Chrissy, asking whether the pair should take it just for the bants.

Curiosity got the better of Kimmy because she went ahead and took the test before Chrissy had even replied. That's when she found out her whole life has been a straight-up lie, because she is actually more John Legend's wife than Kanye's.

We don't really know how to handle this information going forward because the results are obviously the epitome of scientific precision and we just feel a bit cheated tbh.

Meanwhile, Chrissy's still yet to take the test, or even respond for that matter. 

