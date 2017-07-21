Kim Kardashain’s Hair Stylist Reveals How To Get Her Super Sleek Look

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist (well, one of them anyway) has revealed how to achieve Kim's sleek hair style and for once it’s all totally doable. It’s all about the prep work, apparently.

Kim’s Brit hair guru Chris Appleton gave E! News the lowdown on how he gets Kim’s locks looking so luxe.

“It's not rocket science. It's all in the details,” he says.

Ok, so tell us more… “The key is making sure you condition and treat the hair. That's how you get that really shiny look.”

Which means deep conditioning the hair before blow drying it, Chris suggests.

And if you want hair like Kim's, you might want to start using products on a budget like Kim's. “Use good products to keep the integrity, shine and strength of the hair. I think that's what makes hair look expensive. We live in the world where hair is over-processed, over-colored, over-treated,” says Chris.

And Chris’ final tip. Don’t over apply products. “There's a fine line between shiny and greasy,” he says.

Sounds easy. Although we’d still like a hairdresser on speed dial to do it for us.

Words: Olivia Cooke

