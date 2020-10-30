Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’

Where's her right arm?

Friday, October 30, 2020 - 09:53

Some fans are accusing Kim Kardashian of accidentally erasing one of her arms from an image taken during her private island birthday trip.

The Instagram post featured Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian standing on a beach alongside the caption: “Girls just wanna have sun." The shot has sparked a discussion about the location of Kim’s right arm, as part of it appears to be missing behind Khloé. 

Instagram/KimKardashian

While some fans have argued that Kim’s arm is tucked behind her sister, others have suggested the missing limb could be a Photoshop fail: "I’m sorry Kim. I just don’t see the rest of your arm behind Khloe. I’m concerned,” one person wrote.

Another joked: "i’m sorry you lost your right arm at your secret island Kim. we are all praying for you.”

Instagram

Twitter

Someone else urged fans to stop criticising the shot, writing: "Okay, this is a dumb comment... It’s obvious her arm is going up along the back of Khloe's".

Twitter

Kim has recently been accused of being ‘tone deaf’ after flying a large group of friends out to Tahiti in celebration of her 40th birthday. California is currently under a non-essential travel ban due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a Twitter thread, Kim reassured fans that everyone on the trip had quarantined for two weeks prior to the event and had all repeatedly tested negative for the virus before boarding the plane.

Do you think Kim edited her arm out of the shot or is the angle of the image an optical illusion? 

