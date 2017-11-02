Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume
Can't we all just agree that both ladies looked sensational?
Make way for the fandom feud that nobody ever asked for because Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato stans are currently arguing over who had the most iconic Selena Quintanilla costume.
Both ladies decided to channel the late American singer for Halloween, and most of us can agree that both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Sorry Not Sorry singer killed the game on an equal level.
Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...
Even so, two women wore the same outfit in the same week so, naturally, this has caused a bit of an unnecessary debate about which person wore it better. Sigh.
Fans jumped on the "Kim did it better" or "Demi outsold" bandwagon depending on which fandom they swear allegiance to. Others tried to argue that Kim (who wore her outfit a couple of days before Demi did) copied the costume choice altogether.
Proving that there is still a little bit of common sense left in the world, plenty of others came forward to say that we need to stop "pitting women against each other" and that both Demi and Kim looked incredible.
To pinch a phrase one exasperated fan used to describe the situation: "They both did a great job so idk why y’all wanna start beef."
Touché. While we're here, let's all get checking out some of the most creative costume celebs wore in honour of Halloween...
All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017
-
1 of 61
-
2 of 61
-
3 of 61
-
4 of 61
-
5 of 61
-
6 of 61
-
7 of 61
-
8 of 61
-
9 of 61
-
10 of 61
-
11 of 61
-
12 of 61
-
13 of 61
-
14 of 61
-
15 of 61
-
16 of 61
-
17 of 61
-
18 of 61
-
19 of 61
-
20 of 61
-
21 of 61
-
22 of 61
-
23 of 61
-
24 of 61
-
25 of 61
-
26 of 61
-
Getty27 of 61
-
28 of 61
-
29 of 61
-
30 of 61
-
Getty31 of 61
-
32 of 61
-
Getty33 of 61
-
34 of 61
-
35 of 61
-
Getty36 of 61
-
37 of 61
-
38 of 61
-
39 of 61
-
40 of 61
-
Getty41 of 61
-
42 of 61
-
43 of 61
-
44 of 61
-
45 of 61
-
46 of 61
-
47 of 61
-
48 of 61
-
Getty49 of 61
-
Getty50 of 61
-
51 of 61
-
52 of 61
-
Getty53 of 61
-
Getty54 of 61
-
Getty55 of 61
-
Getty56 of 61
-
57 of 61
-
Getty58 of 61
-
Getty59 of 61
-
Getty60 of 61
-
Getty61 of 61