Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Make way for the fandom feud that nobody ever asked for because Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato stans are currently arguing over who had the most iconic Selena Quintanilla costume.

Both ladies decided to channel the late American singer for Halloween, and most of us can agree that both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Sorry Not Sorry singer killed the game on an equal level.

Even so, two women wore the same outfit in the same week so, naturally, this has caused a bit of an unnecessary debate about which person wore it better. Sigh.

Fans jumped on the "Kim did it better" or "Demi outsold" bandwagon depending on which fandom they swear allegiance to. Others tried to argue that Kim (who wore her outfit a couple of days before Demi did) copied the costume choice altogether.

I think we can all agree Demi Lovato was a much better Selena then Kim Kardashian — Kieva (@Kieblerrrr) November 1, 2017

Demi slays this one billion times better than Kim ever could tbh 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/FTZyEfKLBo — Kelsey Angelita (@kelseyjarnell) November 1, 2017

Demi and Kim k both went as Selena for Halloween??? Who wore it better??? — Isa (@_isabelllaaa) November 1, 2017

Proving that there is still a little bit of common sense left in the world, plenty of others came forward to say that we need to stop "pitting women against each other" and that both Demi and Kim looked incredible.

To pinch a phrase one exasperated fan used to describe the situation: "They both did a great job so idk why y’all wanna start beef."

They both did a great job so idk why y’all wanna start beef — Anchovy (@AdotHam97) November 1, 2017

