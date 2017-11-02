Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Can't we all just agree that both ladies looked sensational?

Thursday, November 2, 2017 - 15:30

Make way for the fandom feud that nobody ever asked for because Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato stans are currently arguing over who had the most iconic Selena Quintanilla costume.

Both ladies decided to channel the late American singer for Halloween, and most of us can agree that both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Sorry Not Sorry singer killed the game on an equal level.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

 

Even so, two women wore the same outfit in the same week so, naturally, this has caused a bit of an unnecessary debate about which person wore it better. Sigh. 

Fans jumped on the "Kim did it better" or "Demi outsold" bandwagon depending on which fandom they swear allegiance to. Others tried to argue that Kim (who wore her outfit a couple of days before Demi did) copied the costume choice altogether.

Proving that there is still a little bit of common sense left in the world, plenty of others came forward to say that we need to stop "pitting women against each other" and that both Demi and Kim looked incredible. 

To pinch a phrase one exasperated fan used to describe the situation: "They both did a great job so idk why y’all wanna start beef." 

Touché. While we're here, let's all get checking out some of the most creative costume celebs wore in honour of Halloween...

All The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

  • Demi Lovato
    Instagram
    1 of 61
  • Bella Hadid
    Instagram
    2 of 61
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
    Instagram
    3 of 61
  • Zayn Malik
    Instagram
    4 of 61
  • Aubrey O'Day
    Instagram
    5 of 61
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
    Instagram
    6 of 61
  • Lebron James
    Instagram
    7 of 61
  • Megan McKenna
    Instagram
    8 of 61
  • Holly Hagan
    Instagram
    9 of 61
  • Miley Cyrus
    Instagram
    10 of 61
  • Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman
    Instagram
    11 of 61
  • Kourtney and Kim Kardashian
    Instagram
    12 of 61
  • Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton
    Instagram
    13 of 61
  • Adele
    Instagram
    14 of 61
  • Will Poulter
    Instagram
    15 of 61
  • Sara Hyland
    Instagram
    16 of 61
  • Rita Ora
    Instagram
    17 of 61
  • Kristen Bell
    Instagram
    18 of 61
  • Amanda Stenberg
    Instagram
    19 of 61
  • Marnie Simpson
    Instagram
    20 of 61
  • Charli XCX
    Instagram
    21 of 61
  • Ferne McCann
    Instagram
    22 of 61
  • Ashley Tisdale
    Instagram
    23 of 61
  • Ellie Goulding
    Instagram
    24 of 61
  • Demi Lovato
    Instagram
    25 of 61
  • Hailey Baldwin
    Instagram
    26 of 61
  • Charlotte Crosby
    Getty
    27 of 61
  • Jasmine Tookes
    Instagram
    28 of 61
  • Louisa Johnson
    Instagram
    29 of 61
  • Karlie Kloss
    Instagram
    30 of 61
  • Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford
    Getty
    31 of 61
  • Nina Dobrev
    Instagram
    32 of 61
  • Tara Reid
    Getty
    33 of 61
  • Montana Rose Brown
    Instagram
    34 of 61
  • Jessica Alba
    Instagram
    35 of 61
  • Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban
    Getty
    36 of 61
  • Lais Ribeiro
    Instagram
    37 of 61
  • Marcel Sommerville
    Instagram
    38 of 61
  • Gabby Dawn Allen
    Instagram
    39 of 61
  • Nathan Henry
    Instagram
    40 of 61
  • Antje Utgaard
    Getty
    41 of 61
  • Sara Sampaio
    Instagram
    42 of 61
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
    Instagram
    43 of 61
  • Paris Hilton
    Instagram
    44 of 61
  • Rowan Blanchard
    Instagram
    45 of 61
  • Stella Maxwell
    Instagram
    46 of 61
  • Ansel Elgort
    Instagram
    47 of 61
  • Vanessa Hudgens
    Instagram
    48 of 61
  • Cardi B
    Getty
    49 of 61
  • Alessandra Ambrisio
    Getty
    50 of 61
  • Vanessa and Stella Hudgens
    Instagram
    51 of 61
  • Zoe Kravitz
    Instagram
    52 of 61
  • Ariane Andrew
    Getty
    53 of 61
  • Charley Rose
    Getty
    54 of 61
  • Hayley Hasselhof
    Getty
    55 of 61
  • Holly Hagan and co
    Getty
    56 of 61
  • Hilary Duff
    Instagram
    57 of 61
  • Jessica Roth and Jared Eng
    Getty
    58 of 61
  • Linsey Pelas
    Getty
    59 of 61
  • Luke Baines
    Getty
    60 of 61
  • Thomas Dekker
    Getty
    61 of 61

 

 

 

 

 

