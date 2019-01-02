Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child

It looks like there's some very happy news for the Kardashian-Wests right now and that's because Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reported to be expecting their fourth child.

The couple are yet to confirm the news themselves, but US Weekly is claiming that they're expecting a child via the same surrogate who carried Chicago West, who will be turning one year old on January 15.

Earlier this year it was reported that the couple had one embryo left, a male, and now it's being claimed that their surrogate is carrying a boy, due in May.

That means North West, Saint and Chicago could be welcoming a baby brother in as little as five months!

Instagram/kimkardashian

Speaking about plans to expand her family on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this year, Kim said: "Kanye wants to have more. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck on seven."

"I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this," Kim added.

Instagram/kimkardashian

While Kim might be worried about expanding her family to a total of seven kids, she previously told E! News that four little ones is her dream number.

But earlier this year Kim shot down rumours that another Kardashian-West was is on the way: "But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so...I don't know. We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no."

So until we hear it straight from Kimmy's mouth, there's no telling what the truth is.

We may even have to tune into KUWTK to find out, but hopefully, Kimmy will address the rumours before then.