Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child Due In January

It's been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are set to add a third baby to their family, with a surrogate due to give birth to their child at some point in January 2018.

The couple had always been open about the dangers of Kim carrying another child to term after she suffered with a condition called Placenta Accreta during both her pregnancies with North and Saint.

TMZ were the first to break the story that Kim and Kanye's search for a surrogate had been successful, with a further source opening up to People about how thrilled the entire Kardashian-West clan are at the news.

"The entire family is over the moon," an insider shared. "Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.

"They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born."

These reports come after TMZ claimed that the surrogate came at a cost of £87,228, with the site also detailing a list of requirements (no smoking, no drinking, no drugs) that said surrogate would need to follow during her pregnancy.

Back in April, Kim opened up about the prospect of surrogracy in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: "I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with … but I’m definitely leaning towards it.

"I always knew surrogacy was an option - now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be," she added.

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye!





