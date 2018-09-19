Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago

It's being claimed that the pair are leaving Calabasas behind for good.

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 12:03


Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly leaving Los Angeles for good after the rapper confirmed that he’ll be moving back to his hometown of Chicago in the near future.

The situation went down when he appeared alongside Chance The Rapper at an event last night, where The Mirror report that he explained: "I got to let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again."

Getty

Considering Khloe Kardashian only recently made the move from Cleveland to Calabasas to be closer to the Kardashian-Jenner gang, we have no doubt this is going to cause a fair bit of drama within the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast.

According to TMZ, the couple and their three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, will be upping sticks and moving to Illinois pretty soon, with the publication claiming that they’ve already located a potential property where they want to set up home.

The report also claims that the pair will be hanging onto their properties in Los Angeles for the time being, and that Kanye is seriously considered moving the base for his Yeezy brand from California to Chicago too. 

Getty

This comes amid reports from Business Insider that the stocks Ye purchased for Kim last Christmas have gone up by 40%. At the time, Kanye spent $100,000 on investments in Netflix, Disney, Adidas, Apple, and Amazon and all have paid off pretty nicely.

Maybe they’ll be using some of that cash to upgrade their future Chicago premises?

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Shut Down A Bodyshamer Who “Respectfully” Asked If She’s Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Snoochie Shy Hosts The UK Series of YO! MTV Raps
Snoochie Shy Lays Down Her YO! MTV Raps Playlist
Find Out How You Would Cope In School Now With The Help Of Kevin Hart
Love Island&#039;s Josh and Wes in their first campaign shoot for boohooMAN
Love Island's Josh And Wes Go Head To Head In Their First Campaign For boohooMAN
Kevin Hart’s Funniest One-Liners
The Kevin Hart Guide To What Not To Say On A First Date
11 Times Tiffany Haddish Was A True Queen
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermoine Granger's Name Wrong
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kylie Jenner attending the Adidas Falcon FW18 launch.
Kylie Jenner Bravely Opens Up About Eating Cereal With Milk For The First Time
Mermaid Fitness
We Tried A Mermaid Fitness Class And It Was Everything We Dreamed It'd Be
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Opens Up About How Motherhood ‘Changes You As A Person’ – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018
Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Kim Kardashian Is Fighting To Free Another Prisoner Sentenced To Life For Drug Possession
The cutest celeb proposals we&#039;ve ever heard
From Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian: 7 Of The Cutest Celeb Proposals Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Rumours That She Secretly Hooked Up With Drake
There&#039;s a viral fan theory claiming Kim Kardashian and Drake &#039;had an affair&#039;.
Fan Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral Claiming Drake And Kim Kardashian 'Had Affair'
Every Single Man Who Has Been Hit By The Kardashian Kurse
Kim Kardashian tries on art pieces from the A. Human exhibit in New York City.
Kim Kardashian's New Jewellery Has Been Built INTO Her Skin
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in summer 2018
Kourtney Kardashian Slams “B**chy and Entitled” Sister Kim Kardashian West As Their Rough Patch Continues
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Planning A Fourth Child Via Surrogacy’
Gemma Collins Strips Naked To Recreate Some Of Kim Kardashian’s Most Iconic Shots

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson wants a baby with Casey Johnson soon
Marnie Simpson Reveals Way TMI About Casey Johnson's Fertility Clinic Experience
Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison shares shocking throwback following weight gain
Vicky Pattison Shares Shocking Throwback To Five Years Ago With A Powerful Message
Noah Centineo and Timothee Chalamet
Noah Centineo Got Dragged In Comparison To Timotheé Chalamet But Fans Weren't Having It
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Goes Brunette
Chloe Ferry Looks Completely Different As She Debuts Brunette Locks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Vicky Pattison and fiancé John Noble.
Vicky Pattison Reveals Her New Secret Wedding Weapon As She Admits Her Life "Fell Apart" This Summer
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Reveals Why She Thinks Her Relationship With Ste Rankine Broke Down – EXCLUSIVE
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace