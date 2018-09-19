Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly leaving Los Angeles for good after the rapper confirmed that he’ll be moving back to his hometown of Chicago in the near future.

The situation went down when he appeared alongside Chance The Rapper at an event last night, where The Mirror report that he explained: "I got to let y'all know that I'm moving back to Chicago and I'm never leaving again."

Considering Khloe Kardashian only recently made the move from Cleveland to Calabasas to be closer to the Kardashian-Jenner gang, we have no doubt this is going to cause a fair bit of drama within the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast.

According to TMZ, the couple and their three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, will be upping sticks and moving to Illinois pretty soon, with the publication claiming that they’ve already located a potential property where they want to set up home.

The report also claims that the pair will be hanging onto their properties in Los Angeles for the time being, and that Kanye is seriously considered moving the base for his Yeezy brand from California to Chicago too.

This comes amid reports from Business Insider that the stocks Ye purchased for Kim last Christmas have gone up by 40%. At the time, Kanye spent $100,000 on investments in Netflix, Disney, Adidas, Apple, and Amazon and all have paid off pretty nicely.

Maybe they’ll be using some of that cash to upgrade their future Chicago premises?