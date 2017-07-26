Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’

The surrogate is said to be three months pregnant.

Lucy Bacon
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:42

After focussing most of the past series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Kim Kardashian’s worries about having a third child, it’s reported her and hubby Kanye West finally decided on the surrogacy option.

According to Us Weekly their chosen baby carrier, who is said to be a San Diego mum in her late 20s, is three months along, meaning they’ll most likely welcome their new offspring in earlier 2018.

Getty

The mystery woman is said to have been a surrogate before, and has even starred in a promotional video about choosing surrogacy with her family.

TMZ claim that a total of $113,000 was paid, with an extra $5,000 to be paid if the pregnancy results in more than one child.

Kim’s potential baby news comes after she spoke openly about her desire to have more children, speaking on KUWTK:  "I'm going to try to have one more baby. I want my kids to have siblings."

However it wasn’t quite that easy, as Kim suffered placenta accrete when she was pregnant with Saint, meaning another pregnancy could be life threatening.

“I know he [Kanye] wants more kids though so we are going to explore our other options,” she added during an emotional chat with Kris Jenner on the show.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy.”

Congrats Kimye!

