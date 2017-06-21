Kim Kardashian And Kanye West 'Using $100,000 Surrogate' To Carry Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made the decision to hire a surrogate to carry their third child after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star experienced complications during her pregnancies with North and Saint.

Multiple sources have confirmed to TMZ that the couple don't want to risk a potentially life-threatening medical setback that could be triggered by her previous experience with a condition called placenta accreta.

Getty

The pair have consulted with a surrogacy agency and have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments to the chosen surrogate on top of a $68,850 deposit with the agency itself.

Other requirements in the contract include the surrogate refraining from smoking, drinking, and drugs during the pregnancy, and agreeing to to restrict all sexual activities in the weeks after embryo implantation.

Getty

Opening up about how much she'd love to expand her family with Kanye, Kim previously revealed on the E! show: "I want my kids [North and Saint] to have siblings. And I want to know that I did everything that I could to make this happen."

As for the route of surrogacy - it's actually a concept she's been considering for a long time now: "I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one," she said in a conversation with Kris. "So now I want to explore surrogacy.”