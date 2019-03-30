Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Surrogate Is In Labour With Their Fourth Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to become parents all over again after their surrogate has gone into labour with their fourth child.

The news was first shared by Kourtney Kardashian during a taping of The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she told mum Kris Jenner that there was a good reason Kim couldn’t make it to the event.

Getty

“So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” she told the audience, as Kris joked that they should all walk off stage: “What! What are we doing here?!”

This comes days after Kim shut down reports that the baby was on its own way: “Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true," she tweeted on May 6th. "It's Met Monday, I'm in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

Just last month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star threw a zen-like baby shower to celebrate their new arrival: “Because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD?"

An insider previously told E! News that the couple are unlikely to have any more children: “Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out.

The source added: "Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

Any guesses on names?