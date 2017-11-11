Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

We don’t need to tell you that Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian aren’t exactly fans of Taylor Swift. There’s been enough drama between them all, there’s no way you don’t know.

So, the internet was buzzing when a few keen-eyed fans noticed that Kim went to see Katy’s Witness tour with her daughter North West when literally the rest of civilisation was busy going wild over the release of Taylor’s sixth album, 'Reputation'.

Both Kim and Katy posted pics from a backstage meet and greet at the Staples Centre in LA (side note: how hard is North killing it in those flamingo glasses?) to their Insta Stories, just so that we all knew what was going on on Reputation release day.

Anyway, some fans just could not deal with Kim’s visit to Katy on such a significant day for Taylor.

“Katy Perry x Kim Kardashian, I can see the snake's eyes rolling PS Kanye & Calvin is on the way lol,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another said, "Kim Kardashian at a Katy Perry concert the day Taylor Swift’s album comes out. I see you Kim."

And one fan of Kim's tweeted, "Only Kim Kardashian would go to a Katy Perry concert the day that Taylor Swift releases a new album, iconiK."

Hey, if nothing else it's all material for Taylor's next album.

Words: Olivia Cooke

