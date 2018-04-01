Kim Kardashian And Millie Bobby Brown Finally Met And The Selfies Are Too Cute

Everyone knows that besides being the most in-demand young actor of a generation, Millie Bobby Brown also happens to be an absolutely huge Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan.

The fourteen-year-old has publicly declared that the only thing she wants in life is for Kourtney Kardashian to “shake her salad” in honour of the epic meals the Kardashian-Jenner clan eat on their E! series.

Proving that dreams really do come true, Millie has now revealed that she came face-to-face with her idol on the set of what looks like a photoshoot or make-up studio. Tbh, we don’t really know the ins and outs of the situation.

What we do know is that the 37-year-old KKW Beauty empress somehow got in touch with IRL Eleven and invited her to hang out on possibly the best Good Friday of Millie’s entire life.

Millie documented the experience on Instagram Stories, and we’re happy to report that both she and Kim posed for a set of selfies that will breathe life into your tired old soul. Honestly, name a more iconic duo.

For a little refresher on the most unexpected celebrity friendship of 2018, the Stranger Things actor revealed that she was “obsessed” with the family during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

That kicked off a mutual love-in on social-media, with Kris Jenner branding Millie “adorable” and Khloe Kardashian revealing that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are hooked on her iconic Netflix series.

Adorable.