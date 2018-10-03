Kim Kardashian And Ruby Rose Are The Most Dangerous Celebrities To Search For

We're not saying you should never head to Google to find out the latest Kim Kardashian dramz, but we're just saying you might do so at your own peril.

It turns out Kimmy is the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in the UK according to a study by cyber-security firm McAfee.

Getty

They found out which celeb names were linked to the most potentially malicious sites.

Kimmy came out on top in the UK, while Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose was the most dangerous person to search in the US.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was closely followed by Naomi Campbell and her older sis Kourtney Kardashian was the third most dangerous to stalk, er, we mean search.

Getty

The fourth and fifth spots were taken by Adele and Caroline Flack, making the dangerous list an all-female affair, whereas last year the top spot was filled by Craig David.

Popular celeb names are often used by criminals behind malicious sites in an attempt to get you to click links that lead there.

These types of sites are particularly dangerous because they're used to nick your passwords and personal information or to install malware on to your device.

Love Island's Kem Cetinay, TOWIE's Ferne McCann and Britney Spears also made the UK list.

[Giphy]

But this doesn't mean that you should never look up the latest celeb gossip ever again, you just need to have your wits about you.

Only stream videos from reliable sources (yep, this usually means paying for a streaming service like Netflix, but it's worth it).

Also, you should only click on news stories from sources you trust, like say, MTV for example.

Safe searching people.