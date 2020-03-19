Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she broke social-distancing rules so Kylie Jenner could do her make-up for the Jimmy Fallon show.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared via video link on the programme, where she admitted that she’d snuck out of her house for a make-up masterclass by the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

As most people will know, we’re ~all~ being encouraged to say inside as much as possible in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The pandemic is placing a lot of pressure on healthcare systems, who will find it extremely difficult to cope if everyone gets sick at the same time.

Admitting that she broke the social-distancing rules, Kim said: "I'm in my mom's glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it and I'm not that good so she did all my makeup.

“I was so impressed and that's the first time I've seen her - 'cause we, the whole family is distancing, so we haven't even seen each other."

She then added: "So I snuck out and I'm at my mom's house in her glam room because there's a door from the outside so this is all she'll let us in. And I had to get away from my kids. I'm hiding from them."

As much as we all want to visit our families at this time, it’s so important that we continue to follow official advice from the experts. For now, that means avoiding any unnecessary physical contact with people outside our household.