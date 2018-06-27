Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is

Kim Kardashian is completely blown away by a waxwork made in the shape of sister Khloe Kardashian and has actually tweeted the image out to her followers to get their opinion on the creation.

Everyone knows that most celebrity waxworks aren’t much to write home about, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say that the one below is probably the single best one we’ve seen so far.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star clearly agrees with us after Madame Tussauds tweeted out an image of the new waxwork set to reside in their Las Vegas museum.

“Keeping it classy with ‪@khloekardashian!” the tweet read, which prompted sister Kim to respond that the design is like nothing she’s ever seen before: “OMG this is soooo good!!!!!”

Fans were also loving the likeness, writing: “Wow I’ve seen so many crazy awful wax figures of other celebrities that aren’t even close to their likeness.. but damn this is spot on!!!”

Another person spoke for literally everyone by responding: “I literally thought that was the real life Khloe until I realised it was a was figure of Khloe because it looks so real.”

In all honesty, we’re not 100% convinced that they haven’t mixed up the images and accidentally shared an IRL shot of Khloe. That waxwork is almost too good to be true.

