Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her 37th birthday in low-key style (well, low-key for a Kardashian anyway).

Kim and small group of her nearest and dearest shared dinner at a Lebanese and Armenian restaurant in Los Angeles, where she was presented with a cake featuring huge sparklers and a picture of her own face.

The table was also filled with gorgeous white roses, and there was a balloon display that made it pretty clear to everyone else in the place that Kimmy was there for her birthday. But still, pretty low-key in the scheme of things.

Of course Kim shared vids from her party on social media, so we know that her husband Kanye West, sisters Kourtney and Kendeall, and mum Kris were all there, too. No sign of Kylie or Khloe though.

“Kim and Kanye looked really happy,” a source told E! News and we actually think we might have seen Kanye crack a smile. So yeah, happy.

Words: Olivia Cooke

