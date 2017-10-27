Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Because who else would Kim want on her birthday cake?

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 17:26

Kim Kardashian has celebrated her 37th birthday in low-key style (well, low-key for a Kardashian anyway).

Kim and small group of her nearest and dearest shared dinner at a Lebanese and Armenian restaurant in Los Angeles, where she was presented with a cake featuring huge sparklers and a picture of her own face. 

The Kardashian/Jenner Ladies’ Most Jaw Dropping Insta Moments...

The table was also filled with gorgeous white roses, and there was a balloon display that made it pretty clear to everyone else in the place that Kimmy was there for her birthday. But still, pretty low-key in the scheme of things. 

Of course Kim shared vids from her party on social media, so we know that her husband Kanye West, sisters Kourtney and Kendeall, and mum Kris were all there, too. No sign of Kylie or Khloe though. 

Kim's birthday party 🎉 🎂#kimkardashian @kimkardashian

Kim's birthday party 🎉 🎂#kimkardashian @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

“Kim and Kanye looked really happy,” a source told E! News and we actually think we might have seen Kanye crack a smile. So yeah, happy. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

The Kardashian/Jenner Ladies’ Most Jaw Dropping Insta Moments...

Latest News

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Celebrity

This Is Exactly How Much The Kardashians' Individual Businesses Are Actually Worth

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Kim Kardashian and been targeted by a thief once again
Celebrity

There’s Been A Break In At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Home

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Noticeably Absent From Kardashian Christmas Special Group Pics

Kim Kardashian Says Selfies Are Over And We’re Distraught

Dramatic Celeb Hair Transformations That’ll Make You Want To Switch Up Your Own

Fans think they can see Khloe Kardashian&#039;s baby bump in a new Instagram picture
Celebrity

Fans Are Convinced That Khloe Kardashian Has Revealed Her Baby Bump In New Instagram Pic

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Kicks Off At THOSE Super Unflattering Bikini Pics In New KUWTK

Did Kim Confirm All Three Kardashian Pregnancies With This Cryptic Instagram?

Kim Kardashian Finally Confirms She's Expecting Third Baby With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Receives 'Apology Note' From Paris Robbers

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed