Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF

The Kardashian-Jenner clan got together to celebrate Khloe Kardashian’s 34th birthday recently, and in true Kim Kardashian fashion she was of course far more focused on giving her online following a boost, you know, instead of actually celebrating her sister’s day of birth.

Sharing the incredibly awks moment, Kim filmed herself trying to get NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s beau, to unblock her on Insta (now that that scandal is over).

Watch the Kim Kardashian edition of MTV Uncovered >>>

Tristan originally blocked Kim because she told Ellen DeGeneres and, well, the world, that Tristan’s infidelity was ‘so f*cked up’, and obvs Tristan wasn’t a fan of her comment.

But now that Khloe and Tristan are all loved-up again, it looks like Kim’s willing to build a few bridges and accept Tristan back into the fold.

Instagram

Kim took to Instagram saying: “Alright guys what do you think, it's Khloe's birthday. Do you think I should ask this guy to unblock me? For Khloe's birthday will you please unblock me?”

The NBA player is clearly over the whole sitch too, as he joked back, saying: “It's only right. I got you,” but Kim isn’t anything if not persistent, replying with, “Was that a yes?” And it turns out it was, as Tristan unblocked Kim shortly after.

Hilariously though, after Kim’s mini campaign to get unblocked, it turns out she still wasn’t following Tristan, saying: “Now the question is, should I follow you again?”

.@KimKardashian asking Tristan to unblock her from social media on Snapchat AND THEN asking him what his phone password is...Kim, you’re doing great, sweetie. — Sadë Mills (@_sademills) June 28, 2018

And according to Instagram she did, but not before asking Tristan for the password to his phone. We see what you’re doing Kim and we’re a fan, but rn it looks like life is drama free for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.