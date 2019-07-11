Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci

This is awkward

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 09:53

Kim Kardashian is being accused of pinching a design by Emilio Pucci for her recent sunglasses collaboration with Carolina Lemke.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been called out by fashion watchdogs Diet Prada for launching a product that looks ~very~ similar to a pair of yellow-rimmed shades she wore by Emilio back in August 2018.

Getty

The Instagram account made reference to her lawsuit against Missguided, which saw her win $2.7 million dollars after she accused the fast fashion brand of stealing her designs to sell more of their own products.

“It’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided, but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them?" Diet Prada's caption reads. 

Carolina Lemke/Getty

"Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!"

One fan responded: “Sooo should Pucci have that Missguided check signed over to them orrrr…” as another said it was “bold move” for Kim to create a design that’s so obviously similar to something that already exists. 

Instagram

Diet Prada’s accusations come after Kim received widespread criticism for her now-renamed Kimono shapewear collection. She’s also received backlash for her body foundation line after some fans said it encouraged young girls to strive for an impossible level of perfection.

Will the drama ever end?

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Anwar Hadid And Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Loved Up Pics
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands
Get To Know Netsky
Get To Know: Netsky
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7 Million From Missguided After They ‘Ripped Off’ Her Outfits
Kim Kardashian Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims
Kylie Jenner Called Kim Kardashian And Begged Her To Not “Bully” Jordyn Woods
Kim Kardashian Releases Statement About Her Kimono Trademark Controversy
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
An Inside Look At North West and Penelope Disick’s Lavish AF Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Ancestral Line Reveals She Is Actually Scottish Royalty
Why Does Kim Kardashian Have Beef With Fast Food Chain ‘Jack In The Box’?
Kim Kardashian West attends The Met Gala in New York City
Kim Kardashian Reveals Biblical Name of Fourth Child, Psalm West

Trending Articles

A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive