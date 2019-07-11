Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci

Kim Kardashian is being accused of pinching a design by Emilio Pucci for her recent sunglasses collaboration with Carolina Lemke.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been called out by fashion watchdogs Diet Prada for launching a product that looks ~very~ similar to a pair of yellow-rimmed shades she wore by Emilio back in August 2018.

Getty

The Instagram account made reference to her lawsuit against Missguided, which saw her win $2.7 million dollars after she accused the fast fashion brand of stealing her designs to sell more of their own products.

“It’s def not cool to use someone else’s name and likeness when promoting knockoffs, as evidenced by your win against @missguided, but should it be ok to use your OWN name and likeness to promote them?" Diet Prada's caption reads.

Carolina Lemke/Getty

"Funny how those SS17 @emiliopucci shades you wore in August 2018 ended up in your eyewear collab with @carolinalemkeberlin that launched in April this year. Hypocrisy at its finest!"

One fan responded: “Sooo should Pucci have that Missguided check signed over to them orrrr…” as another said it was “bold move” for Kim to create a design that’s so obviously similar to something that already exists.

Instagram

Diet Prada’s accusations come after Kim received widespread criticism for her now-renamed Kimono shapewear collection. She’s also received backlash for her body foundation line after some fans said it encouraged young girls to strive for an impossible level of perfection.

Will the drama ever end?