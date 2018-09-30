Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?

Admittedly, there is more to this story than the headline

Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 12:18

Kim Kardashian has revealed that there was one point when she wasn’t sure if her relationship with Kanye West would last and joked that she would have used his sperm to make more babies anyway. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the confession in a teaser for the E! series, explaining that she had no idea if they would last as a couple when she fell pregnant with their first child, North.

Getty

The situation went down when Kim was chatting with friend Larsa Pippen about the fact that both Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick would like more children: “They don't even have to have sex. It could be like IVF!" she joked.

That’s when the mum-of-three opened up about her mindset towards the beginning of her and Kanye’s relationship: “I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person. When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kayne and I were going to end up together," she said.

E! Online

"I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings and then it will be all good."

As it turns out, she and Kanye have lasted their fair share of dramas over the years – including her robbery in Paris, his recent support of President Trump, and more celebrity feuds than we can even keep track of.

What do you make of this confession? Tweet us @MTVUK. 

 

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
From Meghan Markle To Blake Lively: 6 Celebrities Who Hit Out At Photoshop
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Mixed Feelings About Taking Sweetener On Tour
Ariana Grande and her dog Toulouse on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
From Ariana Grande to Chloe Ferry: An A-Z of Celebrity Dogs, Pigs and Other Pets
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Celebs who had mega showdowns with their ex&#039;s new flame
From Justin Bieber To Blac Chyna: 7 Celebs Who Had Showdowns With Their Ex’s New Flame
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Love Island&#039;s Ellie Brown and Charlie Brake
Love Island's Charlie Brake 'Cheated' On Ellie Brown With 'Mystery Blonde'
Dylan Sprouse and Selena Gomez were each other&#039;s first kiss.
Selena Gomez And Dylan Sprouse Were Each Other’s First Kiss
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Jess Glynne, Kanye West, Olly Murs
New Music Round-Up: Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes & More!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Kim Kardashian boob tape
Cardi B Steals Kim Kardashian's Bizarre Boob Tape Trick
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the beach
Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Reaction After Discovering Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out with their children.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Moving Their Family To Chicago
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Kim Kardashian Is Fighting To Free Another Prisoner Sentenced To Life For Drug Possession
The cutest celeb proposals we&#039;ve ever heard
From Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian: 7 Of The Cutest Celeb Proposals Ever
Kim Kardashian Responds To Rumours That She Secretly Hooked Up With Drake

Trending Articles

Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry in gym wear
Chloe Ferry Is Called Out For Interesting Take On "Perfect" Gym Clothes
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the US Open Tennis Championships 2018.
Joes Jonas Introduced Sophie Turner To Her Celeb Crush Justin Bieber And It Got Awks
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen on their wedding day, shown on Alex and Olivia Say Yes! on TLC in September 2018
Olivia Buckland’s Wedding: All of the Details Of Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Sophie Kasaei Finally Shows Off Her New Boyfriend And They Make The Cutest Couple
True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out 'Nasty' Remarks About True Thompson's Skin Colour
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married
Most Expensive Celebrity Wedding Dresses: Including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress
Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France
Naomi Campbell Throws Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Modelling Career Choices
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Just Spent A Small Fortune On Tribute To Baby Stormi