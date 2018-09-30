Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?

Kim Kardashian has revealed that there was one point when she wasn’t sure if her relationship with Kanye West would last and joked that she would have used his sperm to make more babies anyway.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the confession in a teaser for the E! series, explaining that she had no idea if they would last as a couple when she fell pregnant with their first child, North.

The situation went down when Kim was chatting with friend Larsa Pippen about the fact that both Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick would like more children: “They don't even have to have sex. It could be like IVF!" she joked.

That’s when the mum-of-three opened up about her mindset towards the beginning of her and Kanye’s relationship: “I mean, I would want all my four kids with the same person. When I got pregnant with North, I had no idea if Kayne and I were going to end up together," she said.

"I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me just at least have some sperm so I can have another one,’ so I could have siblings and then it will be all good."

As it turns out, she and Kanye have lasted their fair share of dramas over the years – including her robbery in Paris, his recent support of President Trump, and more celebrity feuds than we can even keep track of.

