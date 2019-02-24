Kim Kardashian Debuts Cherry Red Hair And The Final Look Is Stunning

Kim Kardashian has debuted a brand new bright red hair colour and the final look can only be described as sensational.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to tease her new cherry coloured bob while licking a lollipop of the same shade and it’s safe to say retailers should be stocking up on boxes of scarlet hair dye.

This isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has altered her natural hair colour, with Kim previously serving up Draco Malfoy vibes with a white blonde look. She also had some fun with a sleek silver shade, before keeping things sweet with a bubblegum pink tone.

This comes as Kim lashed out at claims sister Khloe Kardashian will be appearing on Bachelorette after her messy split from Tristan Thompson.

Tumblr

The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, fuelled speculation on his social-media profiles with Kim branding his claims “fake f**ing news.” She later shared a screengrab of her family group chat denying that anyone in the gang had been in secret talks with the TV show.

It’s been a busy week for Kim, who is reportedly suing online brand Missguided for $10 million after accusing the company of copying her outfits and image to sell more clothes.

Getty

According to Business Insider, the lawsuit was filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California and alleges that the “fast fashion” business have been unlawfully using the “names and images” of celebrities to spark interest in their products.

The fiery redhead is jumping out.