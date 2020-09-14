Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online

Kim Kardashian has defended her SKIMS maternity collection after some people accused her of trying to make pregnant women look slimmer.

In a statement published on Instagram Stories, Kim said the purpose of the pregnancy shapewear has been misrepresented. She clarified that the upcoming collection is intended to “support” rather than disguise baby bumps.

Instagram/KimKardashian

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back,” she said.

“The compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim added that “tens of thousands of pregnant women” requested the item before it was even designed, saying that she personally needed extra support during her pregnancies with North and Saint West.

Some fans and celebrities had been critical of the collection, with Jameela Jamil saying pregnant women shouldn’t be made to feel “embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2020

One fan responded: “What’s the point of even being pregnant if you have to hide the journey of your bump/ everything that comes with being pregnant?????”

Many have since spoken up in support of Kim’s maternity line, with Chrissy Teigen praising the shapewear collection for helping women feel comfortable and secure during pregnancy.

The Maternity Solutionwear™ line comes in a range of colours and sizes and is set to drop on September 16th at SKIMS.com.