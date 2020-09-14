Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online

The line has been accused of "slimming down" pregnant women

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 09:25

Kim Kardashian has defended her SKIMS maternity collection after some people accused her of trying to make pregnant women look slimmer.

In a statement published on Instagram Stories, Kim said the purpose of the pregnancy shapewear has been misrepresented. She clarified that the upcoming collection is intended to “support” rather than disguise baby bumps.

Instagram/KimKardashian

“The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back,” she said.

“The compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

Instagram/KimKardashian

Kim added that “tens of thousands of pregnant women” requested the item before it was even designed, saying that she personally needed extra support during her pregnancies with North and Saint West.

Some fans and celebrities had been critical of the collection, with Jameela Jamil saying pregnant women shouldn’t be made to feel “embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason.”

One fan responded: “What’s the point of even being pregnant if you have to hide the journey of your bump/ everything that comes with being pregnant?????”

Many have since spoken up in support of Kim’s maternity line, with Chrissy Teigen praising the shapewear collection for helping women feel comfortable and secure during pregnancy.

The Maternity Solutionwear™ line comes in a range of colours and sizes and is set to drop on September 16th at SKIMS.com.

 

Latest News

Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance
Cardi B Claims She Hired A Private Investigator After A ‘Trump Supporter’ Leaked Her Address Online
Selena Gomez Reveals She Felt “Pressure” To Be Sexualised When She Was Younger
Get To Know Kid Kapichi
Get To Know: Kid Kapichi
Selena Gomez Says Her Exes Think She’s “Crazy” As She Talks Quarantine Dating
Halle Bailey Credits Sister Chloe With Giving Her The Confidence To Film The Little Mermaid
Generation Change
Generation Change
The Internet Reacts To Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber Holding Hands In New York
Influencers Including Tana Mongeau Pay Tribute To Ethan Is Supreme After He Dies Aged 17
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Pregnancy Cravings As She Nears Her Due Date
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Launch A Group TikTok Account
Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Have Reportedly Split Amid Claims He’s “Interested” In Kaia Gerber
Billie Eilish reveals she likes to keep her love life private
Lili Reinhart feels “like a prisoner” as she quarantines in Canada for Riverdale
Get To Know - Niko B
Get To Know: Niko B
Griffin Johnson “Cuts The Bullsh*t” In A Sincere Apology To Dixie D’Amelio Over Their Split
Selena Gomez Shares Advice For Fans Struggling With Mental Health During The Pandemic

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban ‘Robbed At Gunpoint’ For $250k Watch
Kylie Jenner’s Company Is Reportedly Being Sued Over Her $600 Million Deal
North West Had A Cowboy-Themed Birthday Party At Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Ranch
Kim Kardashian Broke Social Distancing Rules So Kylie Jenner Could Do Her Make-Up
Kim And Kourtney Kardashian’s Vicious Fight Shut Down KUWTK Production
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home
Kim Kardashian Was Visited By A Doctor At Home Over Coronavirus Fears
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Kim Kardashian Punches Sister Kourtney Kardashian During An Explosive Row
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Kim Kardashian Thinks Baby Psalm Is A Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian

Trending Articles

Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok
Kim Kardashian Defends Her SKIMS Maternity Collection After Receiving Backlash Online
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder After Facing Backlash On TikTok
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
The Tragic Stories Behind Your Favourite Porn Stars