Kim Kardashian Deletes Every Single Christmas Card Image From Her Instagram

The entirety of December might’ve been taken up by fans poring over Kim Kardashian’s Instagram page to see if or when Kylie Jenner’s bump would make an appearance but it turns out none of the uploads have stuck around for too long.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made the confusing decision to delete every single image the Kardashian family took in honour of the festive season – and it’s fair to say fans are more than a little baffled.

While a bunch of insane (but sort of feasible?) conspiracy theories arose as to Kylie’s whereabouts in the images, most fans agreed that the Christmas calendar was a pretty sweet way to celebrate the run-up to the 25th.

It now looks like Kim decided the shots didn’t quite mesh with her overall aesthetic - because barely three days after the gang’s dramatic finale shot, the shoot has officially vanished into thin air.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017

Revealing that she never intended to keep the Christmas Calendar up for long, Kim took to Twitter to address her decision to press delete: “Was always the plan," she revealed. "I archived them so my instagram feed vibe is back.”

Was always the plan. I archieved them so my instagram feed vibe is back https://t.co/yYG4Ib0Iud — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 28, 2017

The images still remain on Kim’s Twitter account – which supports her argument that she’s just sick of them clogging up her Instagram grid. This is no longer a case for the FBI.