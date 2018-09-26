Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Sexual AF Comment On Kanye West's Instagram Pic

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just proved romance isn't dead.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 15:54

Let's be honest, we all know that Kim Kardashian is no Virgin Mary, but she still left fans shook when she dropped a pretty sexual comment on her hubby's Instagram pic.

Yep, Kimmy left a cheeky innuendo on Kanye West's latest upload, which shows him wearing a pair of comfy grey trackies.

Instagram/KimKardashian

How could this possibly turn sexual you ask? Well, Kim took it there, writing: "Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see."

Sure, to the untrained eye this could be an innocent comment, but it looks like Kim is actually referring to a time a few years back when everyone realised that grey sweatpants do a pretty good job of accentuating a guy's package.

And thus, the viral 'grey sweatpants challenge' was born.

Kim's comment left fans stunned, with one person writing back: "@kimkardashian oh so you horny horny."

Getty

Another person added: "wtf kim hahahahah," while a third wrote back: "kim please calm down there are children here."

The pic shows Kanye's grey sweatpants and his unique footwear, which appear to be (we're praying is) a collaboration with Michael Jordan's shoe brand.

🙈☺️🌍💯👽💜🚀🙌 🍎level
View this post on Instagram

🙈☺️🌍💯👽💜🚀🙌 🍎level

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

Yaaas are we looking at Jeezys?! Who knows but Kanye seems pretty excited about the footwear, sneaking them into his socials wherever possible.

But tbh, we're just glad to see that actually, romance isn't dead. In fact, it's alive and kicking in the form of Instagram innuendos from KKW.

Decent from you, Kim.

