Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Explains The Reason Her Surrogate Wasn't Invited To Baby Shower

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted a lavish bash in LA but one person didn't make an appearance.

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 11:16

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the real reason her surrogate didn't receive an invitation to her baby shower in Los Angeles last week. 

The reality star said that it was "a weird decision" to have to make, but insisted that she felt it was the right one in lieu of the fact North and Saint West haven't quite got to grips with the concept of surrogacy. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In an interview on The Real to promote her latest fragrance, Kim revealed why the bash - which was attended by Chrissy Teigen and Kim's hairdresser Jen Atkin - didn't feature the carrier of her child. 

"I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought... I don't know, it was a weird decision to have to make," she began. 

She then added: "Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet." 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogacy in the New Year. / Getty

Opening up about the party to Ellen Degeneres, Kim also let slip that she and Kanye West are expecting another girl. 

"People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister."

This comes as the 37-year-old revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her experience of surrogacy hasn't been what she expected: "You know, it is really different.

The reality star has explained why her surrogate wasn't invited to lavish baby shower in LA. / Getty

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

"Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me.

She added: "It's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

 

More From Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Drops All The Kardashian Sisters Except One From Her Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian Explains The Reason Her Surrogate Wasn't Invited To Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian On Why She Won't Discuss Her Sisters' Rumoured Pregnancies

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian West Says Surrogacy Is Harder Than Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian Just Accidentally Revealed The Sex Of Her Third Child

Kim Kardashian saw a Katy Perry concert on the day Taylor Swift released Reputation

Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

MTV Style

The Best Celeb Beauty Hacks | MTV Style

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Won Halloween With Their Incredible Music Icon Costumes

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Trending Articles

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack