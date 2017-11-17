Kim Kardashian Explains The Reason Her Surrogate Wasn't Invited To Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the real reason her surrogate didn't receive an invitation to her baby shower in Los Angeles last week.

The reality star said that it was "a weird decision" to have to make, but insisted that she felt it was the right one in lieu of the fact North and Saint West haven't quite got to grips with the concept of surrogacy.

In an interview on The Real to promote her latest fragrance, Kim revealed why the bash - which was attended by Chrissy Teigen and Kim's hairdresser Jen Atkin - didn't feature the carrier of her child.

"I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought... I don't know, it was a weird decision to have to make," she began.

She then added: "Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be part of it, but I hadn't really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogacy in the New Year. / Getty

Opening up about the party to Ellen Degeneres, Kim also let slip that she and Kanye West are expecting another girl.

"People brought toys and gifts and [North] was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister."

This comes as the 37-year-old revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her experience of surrogacy hasn't been what she expected: "You know, it is really different.

The reality star has explained why her surrogate wasn't invited to lavish baby shower in LA. / Getty

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control."

"Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me.

She added: "It's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."