Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash online after she posted an image endorsing a company who make meal replacement shakes as a quick fix to lose weight.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a #spon image of herself holding Flat Tummy Co product alongside a caption that encouraged fans to “start 2019 off right” by beginning their meal replacement program.

It didn’t take long for the internet to call her out on the post, with one fan responding that her body probably isn’t the result of a few days on shakes: "Stop selling this garbage to us. Celebrate the fact that you work out and eat well."

Another said: “Literally can't believe you're being paid, and willingly advertising a 'shake' that's basically just laxatives towards an audience that is mainly young girls and boys. This is promoting weight loss in such an unhealthy way."

This comes months after actor Jameela Jamil hit the headlines for calling out Cardi B’s endorsement of a similar product. At the time, she wrote: “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea.

“GOD I hope all these celebrities all sh*t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this sh*t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

Twitter

Weighing in on Kim’s post, Jameela RT’d the message: “Sad to see celebrities in 2019 are still encouraging eating disorders by promoting such toxic, unhealthy, and dangerous brands. From now on listening to @jameelajamil and unfollowing anyone who promotes them. Ps have fun with your diarrhea @KimKardashian @kourtneykardash.”

Yikes.