Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For ‘Insensitive’ Post About Being Stuck At Home

She asked fans for advice on how to keep her children entertained

Friday, March 27, 2020 - 10:01

Kim Kardashian is facing some backlash online after taking to social-media to ask her followers for advice on how to keep her children entertained in their $60 million mansion.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been isolating with her family in the Hidden Hills area of California for a couple of weeks.

Instagram @kimkardashian

Despite having a huge play room, a cinema, an outdoor basketball court, and a swimming pool, it sounds like her kids are already bored of their surroundings.

Sharing a picture of herself snuggled up with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, Kim wrote: “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!

It didn’t take long before people accused her of being tone-deaf.

“Lol go in your huge yard and let them swim, jump, ride bikes, slip and slide, jumping house... I mean..." one person wrote, as another hit out at celebs complaining about boredom in their mega-mansions.

Instagram

Just last month, Kim took to Instagram Stories to show off their extensive family playroom, which includes a stage, a projector, more fluffy toys than anyone could keep track of, guitars, violins, dollhouses, and a fully-stocked dress-up area.

Instagram/KimKardashian

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many people staying at home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Even though Kim clearly didn’t mean any harm with her post, it might not have been a great time for her to press send.

 

 

 

