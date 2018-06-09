Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name

Who saw this coming?

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she and six-month daughter Chicago West share the same middle name: Noel.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star legally dropped the moniker from her own title when she married Kanye West, but it looks like she’s happy to repurpose it for the full name of her third child.

Welcome to the good life...

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This is a pretty interesting move considering the pair didn’t give middle titles to their first two children, Saint and North. Weirdly enough, Chi's birth certificate initially didn’t feature a middle name – though it looks like that has changed in recent months.  

The revelation was made via Instagram Stories with the 37-year-old sharing a cute vid of the baby – who was born with the help of a surrogate back in January - jiggling up and down on her lap with the caption: “Chicago Noel.” 

💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

As for the first name, Kim revealed in an interview with The Ellen Show that they chose this option as a tribute to the place where Ye grew up with his late mother: “That is a place that made him. And a place that he remembers his family from. 

She added that the couple considered naming their third child Donda before eventually agreeing on a more unusual choice.

“He really wanted his mother's name, and I love that name too, I just wasn't sure...it's so much to live up to. I just felt like Chicago was cool and different.”

