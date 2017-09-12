Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Gender Equality In Bizarre Foot Massage Interview

Lord knows we always have time to hear our fave celebs speak out in support of equal rights, which is exactly what Kim Kardashian is doing in her latest interview with Allure.

Wanna know what else she's doing while said interview is taking place? She's getting a foot massage - Don't ask us why but we are 100% here for it.

As their October cover girl Kimmy spent some time with the mag, who supplied a masseuse with some serious skills because it seems they got her to open up about equal rights like she never has before.

When asked about society's ideal woman, Kim totally (hypothetically) stuck her middle finger up to such notions: "I don't really live by society's ideals, so what I would hope is just that women are equal in every way."

"Whether its equal pay, equal rights, I just feel like women should have the same rights as men," added the Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

Youtube/Allure

Amen to that sister.

Kimmy didn't stop there, as she proceeded to enjoy a little tootsie TLC she added: "I definitely think that women should have the right to what they want to do with their bodies and I think that's really frustrating when certain rights are being taken away."

"I feel like we're just moving backwards when we've come so far."

The reality star was also asked what's the best compliment she has ever received.

While she is pretty much inundated with praise for her famous booty, tiny waist and flawless complexion on a daily basis, her answer was actually seriously heart warming.

"My favourite compliment I have ever received was probably from my dad.. he said to me 'I know you're going to be okay and take care of your sisters and your brother' when he was passing away."

"So to me he just looked to me to help out and to just know that I was gonna be okay.. That's a compliment I will never forget."

All. The. Feels.

Kim ended her seriously candid interview by joking about her orange spray tanned feet: "I'd be mortified if you walked away with orange hands."

We're LOVING this side to Kim, someone needs to get that girl booked in for weekly foot massages.