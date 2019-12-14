Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Had Five Operations After Giving Birth To Saint West

The KKW beauty mogul has opened up about her terrifying pregnancy complications...

Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 15:07

Kim Kardashian West has always been upfront about her complicated relationship with pregnancy, famously having her third and fourth children through surrogacy.

The reality TV superstar has revealed the extent of her situation in a new holidays campaign for her brand SKIMS, which spotlights "women whose stories inspire us". First up is Kim herself.

Instagram @kimkardashian

In Kim's video, she talks about the several complications she had while pregnant with her first two children. She has documented both pregancies on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, however she has never before revealed just how life-threatening her second pregnancy and birth were.

After giving birth to her first son Saint West, she had to undergo five surgeries to "fix the damage that all of that did from the inside." By 'all of that', she is referring to the condition preeclampsia that she had during her pregnancy, which made her organs shut down.

Instagram @kimkardashian

She also highlights that her placenta never came out after she gave birth the first time round with daughter North, which can cause death.

Due to the terrifying complications of both pregnancies, doctors refused to put any more embryos in her and forced her to take the surrogacy route if she wanted to extend her family for the sake of her life.

Instagram @kimkardashian

"I asked my doctors, ‘Can I do it one more time?’ And they were like, ‘We won’t even put an embryo in you—that would be like malpractice.’”

Of course, her and husband Kanye West have now had two children - Chicago and Psalm - via surrogate, allowing her to have more children while staying healthy.

Getty Images

"I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me—they came to me," she said.

Kim's surrogacy journey has been wonderful to watch unfold as it was previously considered somewhat of a taboo subject to talk about openly. Unsurprisingly, she was the one to break down that stigma.

