Kim Kardashian Has An Archive Of Kanye West’s Most Iconic Accessories

Proving that we all deserve a partner who is totally besotted with us, Kim Kardashian has shared footage of a drawer entirely dedicated to Kanye West’s most iconic fashion moments.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is apparently a major hoarder and refuses to throw away any of the accessories Ye has worn throughout his career.

The footage was shared on Instagram Stories, with the 37-year-old announcing that she will never part with those shuttered glasses that literally everyone wore back in the day.

Also pictured are a few love-heart pins from his 808s and Heartbreak era and the block sunglasses he selected for an appearance at the 2006 Grammy awards. Cute.

Kim posted this on her Instagram story after she found some of Kanye’s most memorable pieces! 🐻💔🕶 pic.twitter.com/zEkJSZNgUl — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 27, 2018

Of course we have every Yeezus mask! https://t.co/CiHaDwoFWF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 28, 2018

A few hardcore fans spotted that there was a certain something missing from the collection in the shape of the Yeezus mask Kanye wore during his 2013 tour.

But never fear, because Kim insisted that there are multiple versions currently hidden around the Kardashian-West household: “Of course we have every Yeezus mask!” she promised.

As for Kanye's eye for fashion, she previously revealed on KUWTK: "He totally picks out my looks. I had on this white Balmain pantsuit and he was like, 'No no no, I think you just be a little bit more simple today' and totally changed my outfit right before I was walking out."

"And he was right. I wasn't thinking about...that I was going to be sitting and it was a little, you know, too revealing," she added. "I really do trust his opinion."

