Kim Kardashian Has An Explanation For Why She Sent Perfume To Her Haters

It was probably the most unexpected business decision of all time, but Kim Kardashian has now come forward about why she packaged up bottles of her perfume and sent them to her enemies.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dropped her Kimoji Hearts fragrance just in time for Valentine's Day and decided to mark the occasion by sending samples to Taylor Swift, Pink, and more of her least favourite people on the planet.

Arguing that the whole thing was more than just an especially salty PR stunt, Kim took to her blog to write: "When I had my KKW Fragrance KIMOJI Hearts launch, I sent some of my haters the new perfumes.

"It was my way of saying they can talk s--- about me if they want, but I'm going to keep doing me. Success can sometimes cause people to try and bring you down, just to see you fail."

Instagram/KimKardashian

She continued: "I've dealt with a lot of haters throughout my career. People are always coming at us for a million different reasons. I used to be really sensitive-I'd have Google Alerts about myself, read the websites and get so upset-but now I don't really care."

Pointing out that she tries to keep her feuds in perspective, Kim wrote: "If it's something that really bothers me, I'll respond. If it's going to make me feel better to say something, then I have to do it.

And a final word of warning to anyone thinking about going after the Kardashian-Jenner gang: "I'm especially protective of my family, so if someone hates on them, I'll always stick up for them."

