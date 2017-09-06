Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Has Finally Revealed How She Looks Perfectly Glowing All The Time

Kim’s finally shared the secret to looking selfie-ready all the time

Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 15:58

It’s essentially Kim Kardashian’s job to look perfect at all times, and her skin pretty much always seems as though it’s glowing. But how!? How does she do it?

Kim’s now shared the secret to looking like some sort of shimmering goddess - and it’s not that surprising to learn it’s all about highlighters… all-body highlighters. 

On her app Kim shared that she uses her KKW Beauty Creme Highlight sticks on pretty much every area of exposed skin, “[it] gives skin a natural, glowing look, especially on camera,” she says, according to Allure. 

And her highlighting hack of the moment? Adding some shimmer to your legs, “[it] gives muscle definition and draws attention to the most slender part of the leg,” she explains. 

Kim suggests using a large, fluffy brush for a natural look, applying highlight from just below the knee down the length of the shin. And the same trick works with thighs as well, apparently. Although no one is getting their thighs out is this weather. 

Finally, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star also recommends getting a friend to help with highlighting your shoulder blades, which would “give the illusion of a more defined back.”

All useful info, but what we really want is a glam squad like Kim’s to get us ready each day.

Words: Olivia Cooke

Kim Kardashian has shared her trick to looking perfectly glowing all the time
Kim Kardashian Has Finally Revealed How She Looks Perfectly Glowing All The Time

