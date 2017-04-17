Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 13:07

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the moment she knew her marriage to Kris Humphries was over.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has admitted that she put pressure on herself to get married and knew the relationship wouldn’t last while on honeymoon.

Speaking on US TV's Watch What Happens Live, the reality star was asked by host Andy Cohen whether at the time she believed it would last forever or not.

She responded: "I just thought, 'Holy s**t, I'm 30 years old, I better get this together, I better get married'.

"I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they're getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation.

"But I knew on honeymoon it wasn't going to work out."

Kim and Kris wed in Montecito, California in 2011 - their wedding recorded for a two-part E! special, ironically titled Kim’s Fairytale Wedding.

The couple honeymooned on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Kim filed for divorce after 72 days, before Kris countered, seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud - he argued that the wedding was just for the cameras. Kim vehemently denied this at the time.

By the time the divorce was finalised, Kim was already pregnant with daughter North, three, with now-husband Kanye West, 39.

Kim and Kanye wed in Florence, Italy in 2014 and also share one-year-old son Saint.

