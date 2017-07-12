Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Last week the whole world was shook when Rob Kardashian went OFF on social media, throwing a whole heap of accusations against his ex Blac Chyna as well posting explicit photos of her.

In response Blac Chyna accused her former fiance of revenge porn and has obtained a temporary restraining order against him, however now it's now been reported that Kim Kardashian believes Robs ex has landed herself in some legal trouble of her own.

It's been reported that Kimmy reckons Chyna has violated a strict legal agreement that she made with the Kardashian-Jenner fam before jumping on board their E! reality shows.

People reported that ABC News reached out to Kim for comment on Chyna's claims against Rob, and in response her reps sent a non-disclosure agreement that Chyna signed under her real name Angela White.

The document basically prohibits Chyna from speaking publicly or privately about the Kardashian/Jenners/Disicks/Wests or revealing info about their private lives, business interests and finances.

When filing for the restraining order Chyna made a number of allegations against Rob, including that he hit her in April as well as that possesses a gun and threatened to kill himself if she didn't do as he asked.

Lets face it the whole situation is messy AF. We just hope everything can be resolved as easily as possible for the sake of Rob and Chyna's daughter, Dream.

