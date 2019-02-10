Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian is generally pretty easygoing when it comes to dealing with weird and wonderful rumours about herself.

But when it comes to speculation about her family, she’s not one to sit back and let people speculate on things that just aren’t true. Cue some strange rumours that five-year-old North West is secretly dating the son of rapper Consequence.

The whole situation kicked off when he took to Instagram to describe North as his “babygirl” before going on to post a picture of the pair posing together alongside the caption: “Boo’d up.”

Another update shows him buying gold jewellery alongside the suggestion that said gift was for someone special: “She’s gonna LoVe It. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it," he (or his parents) captioned the shot.

When Kim was asked about their friendship after leaving The Hollywood Beauty Awards, she told paparazzi that the rumours are totally bizarre and clearly untrue.

"She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's 5,” Kim pointed out.

Giphy

The Kardashian-West household is set to welcome another child into the fold this year after the couple confirmed that their surrogate is expecting a boy in May: "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited.

A source told E!: “They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."