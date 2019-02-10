Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend

She's setting the record straight

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 09:58

Kim Kardashian is generally pretty easygoing when it comes to dealing with weird and wonderful rumours about herself.

But when it comes to speculation about her family, she’s not one to sit back and let people speculate on things that just aren’t true. Cue some strange rumours that five-year-old North West is secretly dating the son of rapper Consequence.

My girls 💕
View this post on Instagram

My girls 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The whole situation kicked off when he took to Instagram to describe North as his “babygirl” before going on to post a picture of the pair posing together alongside the caption: “Boo’d up.”

Another update shows him buying gold jewellery alongside the suggestion that said gift was for someone special: “She’s gonna LoVe It. Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it," he (or his parents) captioned the shot. 

Boo’d Up 🥰🥰🥰
View this post on Instagram

Boo’d Up 🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by Caiden Mills (@caiden817) on

When Kim was asked about their friendship after leaving The Hollywood Beauty Awards, she told paparazzi that the rumours are totally bizarre and clearly untrue.

"She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's 5,” Kim pointed out.

Giphy

The Kardashian-West household is set to welcome another child into the fold this year after the couple confirmed that their surrogate is expecting a boy in May: "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. 

A source told E!: “They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
Julia Michaels and Niall Horan Duetted To ‘What A Time’ On The Late Late Show And We’re Crying
Selena Gomez Has Teased A Collab With Benny Blanco, J Balvin And Tainy
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Monkeykraft
10 Video Games To Download That Are Perfect For Playing on The Loo
Monsta X Have Made A Comeback With The Music Video For ‘Alligator’
The 3 Online Workout Programmes Everyone Needs In Their Lives
Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Everything You Need To Know Before Running A Marathon
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
the-twisted-tree
Ghosts, Legends And Darkness With Author Of The Twisted Tree Rachel Burge
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Shawn Mendes Breaks The Internet With Thirst Trap Calvin Klein Campaign
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Reveals Genius Debut Album Title & New UK Tour Dates
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair

More From Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Did Kanye West Just Return Kim Kardashian's $14 Million Christmas Present?
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Including Cardi B And Nicki Minaj: 8 Boring AF Celebrity Feuds We Never Want To Hear About In 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Will Be Shutting Down All Their Apps In 2019
Khloe Kardashian clapbacks at a troll.
Khloe Kardashian Blasts Trolls Who Hints Kim Kardashian Isn't Chicago's Biological Mother

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Is Fuming With Dylan Siggers After She Finds Out He’s Been With Ree-Ane Again
Scotty T and his girlfriend split
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'
9 Times J-Hope Was The Cutest Member Of BTS
Gaz Beadle shirtless selfie
Fans Thirst Over Gaz Beadle's Abs In Shirtless Selfie
Charlotte Crosby in Mexico
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Sophie Kasaei Has Officially Found The ‘Best Ever Photo Of Charlotte Crosby’
Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart
Is This How Noah Cyrus *Really* Feels About Lil Xan’s Surprise Baby News?
Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair
Sofia Richie Reveals Whether She’ll Star On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Reports 5-Year-Old North West Has A Boyfriend
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression