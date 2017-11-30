Beauty

Kim Kardashian Is About To Launch A Show Like Nothing She's Ever Been In

Clue: it's going to star Laverne Cox.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 10:40

Kim Kardashian is launching a brand new show, but it's going to be nothing like Keeping Up With The Kardashians or any of its many spin-offs.

Nope, this one is going to be all about the glam as it's a beauty competition show starring Laverne Cox as the host.

Hit play on the video to see all your fave celebs' bizarre beauty hacks...

The contour queen will act as executive producer alongside her makeup artist friend and long-time glam squad member, Mario Dedivanovic, for the lifetime series 'Glam Masters'.

Taking to Snapchat to reveal the news, she wrote: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for Glam Masters, the new beauty competition I’m executive producing."

Joining Laverne for hosting duties will be Mario himself, Youtube beauty fave Kandee Johnson as well as Zanna Roberts Rassi, who co-founded Milk Makeup.

Beauty fans don't have too long to wait for the show either since it's premiering in February 2018, and if the quirky trailer is anything to go by it's going to be glam-azing.

Glam Masters | Official Trailer | New Series Premieres February 28 at 10/9c | Lifetime

While there's no heavy contour or spider lashes à la Kim's go-to look to be seen in the video, the bold colours and glitters galore has got us thinking Kimmy is really pulling out all the stops for this one.

