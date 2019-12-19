Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover

“Thought this was a black women until I saw her name on it"

Friday, December 20, 2019

Kim Kardashian is being accused of wearing blackface on her recent cover with 7Hollywood magazine.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted images from the photoshoot on her social-media page last night, with some fans arguing that her skin looks darker in the shot than it does IRL.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST @kimkardashian - “MUGLERIZED” photographed by @alixmalka for @7hollywoood_mag Pop Issue Winter 2020 Art direction by @manfredthierrymugler #privatearchives @thewaywewore @amwaj_jewellery @doraziopr styled by @maryammalakpour assisted by @rossanatc hair by @peter.savic make up by @makeupbymario nails by @tombachik prop design by @halfbeanhalfcheese producer @susiejim Special thanks : @jbrougeot @christywelder Order Online : @kdpresse #kimkardashian #icon #alixmalka #7hollywood #manfredthierrymugler #mugler #muglerized #amwaj #doraziopr #maryammalakpour

They’ve suggested that she might be “blackfishing,” which is defined as “an act commonly perpetrated by white women to appear of African or Arab ancestry."

Fans on social-media were confused by the photoshoot, with one person writing: “Thought this was a black women until i saw her name on it uh....” as another said: “My absolute favorite thing is that her own makeup line doesn’t even carry shades this dark lol.”

Other people called out the magazine itself, saying: “They did entirely too much editing. Her skin is too dark. Stay true to color” as a fourth reacted: “I don’t understand how a magazine in this day in age could do something like this? This is f***ing disgusting.”

An insider close to Kim has reportedly defended the photoshoot to Page Six: "It's the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image," they said. "There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. 

Getty

The source added: “People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent."

The image remains on Kim’s social-media page and it doesn’t look like she’ll be personally responding to the accusations herself.

