Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited

Kim Kardashian has once again proved that she can turn her hand to pretty much anything by revealing that she’s launching her very own celebrity kids prank series, inspired by her own family’s antics.

And to be honest, we already know the series - titled ‘You Kiddin’ Me’ - is going to give us all of the LOLs.

According to Variety, 'You Kiddin’ Me' will be a 10-episode unscripted Facebook Watch series that will see celebrities having to do everything their kids tell them to do, resulting in them being more stitched up than your average cross-stitch pattern.

The series, produced by Lionsgate and executively produced by Kim herself, is “inspired by Kardashian West’s own fun family antics.”

In a statement, Kim said: “I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions.

“I’m delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and Facebook teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favourite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch.”

If that’s not enough, Variety reports that Facebook users will also be chosen to take part in pranks, with producers and kids even crowdsourcing ideas from the social media community. YAS.

Sharing this exciting news on her own Facebook page, Kim told fans: “Get ready for my new Facebook Watch show You Kiddin’ Me from Lionsgate coming soon!

“It’s a prank series where the kids are in charge and celebrities must do everything their own children say. The series will peek into the family relationships of Hollywood stars as children prank their famous parents. Can’t wait for you to see it when we launch it only on Facebook Watch!”

Consider all of our future plans cancelled.