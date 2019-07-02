Kim Kardashian Is Renaming Her Shapewear Line After Cultural Appropriation Claims

Kim Kardashian has announced that she’ll be renaming her Kimono shapewear collection after fans accused her of disrespecting Japanese culture.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously indicated to The New York Times that she wouldn’t bow down to pressure to change the name of her line, but has clearly had a change of heart in the last few days.

Getty Images

Taking to social-media to reveal that she’s in the process of coming up with a new name, Kim wrote that she has taken the criticism on board and will be making changes to the collection.

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

This comes after the mayor of the Japanese capital of Kyoto shared an open letter about the cultural significance of the traditional garment.

Getty Images

“[It has been] fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavours and studies and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with loving care.

He added: “Also it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolises the sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese”.

We’re glad this issue has been resolved once and for all.