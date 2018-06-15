Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts

Friday, June 15, 2018 - 10:36

While Kim Kardashian has a clear penchant for politics, it turns out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star isn't planning to leave Calabasas behind for the White House anytime soon.

But like, who could imagine a reality star becoming president anyways? That would just be wild. Oh wait.

Kimmy recently proved to be the queen of lobbying when she paid Donald Trump a visit last month to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time offender who was given a life sentence for a non-violent drug offence. 

The reality star expressed her wish for Alice to be released from prison, and her plea later paid off as the White House decided to commute Alice's sentence, with her being freed from prison shortly after.

A true triumph for Kim, however, it hasn't convinced her to change career paths.

Speaking on the Today show with Hoda Kotb, Kim revealed she isn't going into politics, but her recent efforts have left her feeling pretty "fulfilled."

“I’m still doing me, but I enjoy this. This has fulfilled my heart, and since I feel so fulfilled why would I stop that?"

"It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up."

Whilst the time frame between Kim meeting the president and Alice being freed from prison might have seemed like a total whirlwind, it turns out Kim had been working on the cause for over half a year.

“I think to some people it might seem like, ‘OK, Kim made a phone call to the President, showed up,’ [but] we had been in talks and working on this for seven months. It wasn’t an instant thing," she said.

For now, KKW is happy doing her, so we're probably not looking at the next president of the United States here.

Still, never say never. 

