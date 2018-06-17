Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day

Stranger things have happened.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 11:22

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she isn’t fully opposed to the idea of running for office after using her platform to convince Trump to grant Alice Johnson a presidential pardon for a low-level drug offense.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has given interviews to multiple news outlets after the grandmother was released from prison after spending 21 years behind bars. 

When asked by CNN’s The Van Jones Show whether she would consider throwing her hat in the ring for presidency, Kim refused to shut down the idea completely: “I don’t really think that’s even on my mind.

After the host pointed out that Donald Trump himself was a celebrity before entering politics, she replied: “I know, that’s why Kanye [West] loves him. It’s the idea that anything could happen.”

Despite commenting “never say never,” the 37-year-old pointed out that this doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be launching a campaign anytime soon: “That’s not what I’m going for,” she continued. “I just want to help, starting with one person at a time. 

“I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

In the same interview, Kim denied claims that Trump had “used” her to curry favour with a millennial audience, responding: “I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?”

