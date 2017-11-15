Kim Kardashian Just Accidentally Revealed The Sex Of Her Third Child

Kim Kardashian has accidentally revealed the sex of her and Kanye West’s third child, who they're having via surrogate.

The KUWTK star stopped by to see Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week, where she let slip that they’re expecting another baby girl.

Chatting about the recent really quite lavish baby shower that she threw for their impending arrival, which involved a load of real blossom trees inside her house, Kim quoted North who said she’s excited for ‘baby sister’.

'I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want her to feel that something's coming, and for her to really understand it,' she said.

'So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day and she said: "mom, you know since baby sister is not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I'll play with them and make sure they are all okay for baby sister.'

To which a very happy Ellen replied: ‘You just told us it's a girl.'

Soon realising her error, Kim held her hands up and said: 'North is really excited about that.’ Before adding that it’s a little harder trying to get Saint to think it’s also a good thing.

Well either way we can't wait for the Internet to go predictably crazy over whichever name they choose.