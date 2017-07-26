Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

All in the name of good Keeping Up With The Kardashians content, Kim Kardashian stopped by her old house she once shared with Kris Humphries yesterday and it sounds like nothing has changed.

The reality TV star stopped by the Beverly Hills mansion, which has a casual five bedrooms and four bathrooms, after the current owners put the house up for sale back in May.

But because they kept all of Kim’s furniture and her actual bedding, it was like stepping back in time to when she was married to Kris for a grand total of 72 days.

Obvs documenting the fun day out on Snapchat, Kim told fans: "Can anyone guess where I'm at? This is so nostalgic. My old house!"

Though while touring the bathroom she made an ever so startling admission: "My bathroom! This is where I dropped Mason once," she said, causing Khloe to quickly shout: "Don't say on Snapchat that you dropped Mason!"

But it’s fine, because she added that she did of course catch him.

