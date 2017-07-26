Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The KUWTK star reckons literally nothing has changed.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:48

All in the name of good Keeping Up With The Kardashians content, Kim Kardashian stopped by her old house she once shared with Kris Humphries yesterday and it sounds like nothing has changed.

The reality TV star stopped by the Beverly Hills mansion, which has a casual five bedrooms and four bathrooms, after the current owners put the house up for sale back in May.

But because they kept all of Kim’s furniture and her actual bedding, it was like stepping back in time to when she was married to Kris for a grand total of 72 days.

Kim & Khloe visiting Kim's house. #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #losangeles #kuwtk #Kardashians #lifestyle #throwback #nostalgic #khloekardashian

Obvs documenting the fun day out on Snapchat, Kim told fans: "Can anyone guess where I'm at? This is so nostalgic. My old house!" 

Kim & Khloe visiting Kim's house. #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #losangeles #kuwtk #Kardashians #lifestyle #throwback #nostalgic #khloekardashian

Though while touring the bathroom she made an ever so startling admission: "My bathroom! This is where I dropped Mason once," she said, causing Khloe to quickly shout: "Don't say on Snapchat that you dropped Mason!"

But it’s fine, because she added that she did of course catch him.

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

Sigma, Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Busted & Louisa Johnson Crashed Plymouth HARD!

11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #7

Could Love Island's Chris And Kem Be Set To Appear On Celebrity Big Brother?

Madison Beer Denies Her And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating, But They Are ‘Crushing On Each Other’

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

New Music Round-Up: Julia Michaels, Jessie Ware, Charli XCX and more

Love Island's Chris And Olivia Are Eager To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

It trailer

The New Trailer For IT Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Teen Wolf’s Colton Haynes Is The Mastermind Behind Getting Stiles And Derek Back Together

Camp Pokemon

Pokemon Camp App Update Adds More Than 60 New Pokemon And More!

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Bella Thorne Has Her Eye On A Certain Someone And No, It’s Not Scott Disick

"F**k It!" Friday: Emilia Clarke

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 2

Katy Perry 2017 MTV VMAs

Katy Perry Will Host The 2017 MTV VMAs (Amazing)

Girls Trip

Jada Pinkett Smith Plays Never Have I Ever!

14 Easy Peasy Festival Outfit Ideas

GIF about mental health and panic attacks.

Panic Attacks 101: What Are They And Why Do I Get Them?

More From Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Just Went Back To The House She Shared With Kris Humphries And Oh The Memories

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’

Style

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

Style

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Reports Of Drug Use: 'I Don't Play Like That'

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate Their Birthdays With A Joint Moana Themed Party

Kim Kardashian Just Made $14million In 20 Minutes And You Probably Helped Her Do It

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Left Loose Women

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in brand new Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

14 Celebs Who Have Totally Trolled Other Celebrities On Social Media

Celebrity

Love Island's Muggy Mike Goes Full On Savage While Trolling Montana Brown's Instagram Live